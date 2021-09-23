After a spirited first set victory, Central volleyball ran out of steam and lost to Lee’s Summit 3-1 on Thursday at the CHS Coliseum.
It’s been a long week for Central (9-4), who played three games and a tournament in the span of a week, including an emotional five-set victory over Staley on Tuesday.
Central head coach Monica Flaska said the abundance of competition over the last seven days may have caught up to them.
“We talked about mental and physical stamina, and we’re gonna work on that, going through the hard stuff,” she said. “They were flat, you could see their shoulders start to droop a little bit.”
The Indians took the first set after trailing Lee’s Summit (4-3) for most of the duration, facing down a 21-17 deficit late before going on an 8-1 run to start the match with a one set lead.
The Indians, led by front row players Katie Miller, Ashlin McCamy, and Abby Dorsey, contested shot after shot at the net and made life hard on the Tigers’ hitters, resulting in Flaska’s first ever set victory over Lee’s Summit in her 10 years as a coach.
“Blocking was huge that first set, we shut them down. If we maintain that, that’s how we beat teams,” Flaska said. “They played amazing like that all week. I think if we could maintain that game, mentally and physically, we could be unbeatable.”
The Indians hung on for the start of the second set, trailing just 13-11 before the Tigers began to pull away. The Indians managed just 14 points as Lee’s Summit tied up the set count.
McCamy noted that the adjustments of the Tiger hitters as good shot contests became harder to come by for Central.
“I would say they started reading our blocks better, and started to avoid them more,” she said. “Our blocks weren’t in line anymore, and we didn’t rotate.”
The Indians had issues beyond the front row, however. Defensive specialist Anna Davis made note of the team’s struggles to make good first contact as critical to the team’s latter set failures.
“It was definitely an issue with our serve receive, that’s one of the mental struggles for our whole team because if I can’t get that pass then it all falls apart,” Davis said. “It was a struggle for us to stay together and help each other there today.”
The Tigers took control towards the end of both the third and fourth sets, winning them both 25-14.
On Monday, Central will continue its season as the Indians host North Kansas City.
