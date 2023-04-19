Makenzie Garr

Central Indian thrower Makenzie Garr is about to shot put at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas. 

Central shot put and discus thrower Makenzie Garr recently competed in the St. Joseph City Track Meet where she received a first place finish in both shot put (12.43 meters) and discus (37.23 meters.) In the Kansas Relays, she finished third in shot put. With that being her first time at the Kansas Relays, she enjoyed the experience of competing against new competition.

“It was my first time going there and it was really cool to experience because you see a lot of bigger competition,” Garr said. “There were a bunch of people that threw really close to my distance.”

