Central shot put and discus thrower Makenzie Garr recently competed in the St. Joseph City Track Meet where she received a first place finish in both shot put (12.43 meters) and discus (37.23 meters.) In the Kansas Relays, she finished third in shot put. With that being her first time at the Kansas Relays, she enjoyed the experience of competing against new competition.
“It was my first time going there and it was really cool to experience because you see a lot of bigger competition,” Garr said. “There were a bunch of people that threw really close to my distance.”
The fun of traveling and competing against new competition is finding and seeing new insights and tricks from others that can be replicated. For Garr, that was one key takeaway from a busy weekend in Lawrence.
“Probably seeing some of the throwers that threw farther than me, and just trying to watch how they do it,” Garr said. “Then I’ll do the same thing as them.”
But Garr’s skill level is already something to behold, and that was noticed by two local colleges. The Central athlete had a tough choice between Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western.
However, she decided to follow in her dad's and brother’s footsteps and become a Griffon.
“The coaches were really nice and so I met the coach, he was nice, and I felt more comfortable,” Garr said. “I’d like to stay home, so I committed.”
As Garr is beginning to wrap up a special high school career, she still has goals in sight she's looking to accomplish.
“My goal is to PR in shot and disc,” Garr said. “Currently I’m number two in the state so I just want to beat someone else's spot, so it's just keep practicing.”
