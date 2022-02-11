Central took another step toward a conference championship Friday night with a 47-30 win over the Lee's Summit Tigers. The junior duo of Avery Barber and Charlize Broaden led the Indians with 11 points each.
"I thought we played really well as a team and our defense really stepped up," Barber said. "Our offense was OK, but our defense is what won the game."
The Central (15-6) offense jumped on the Tigers with baskets from Broaden, Ashlin McCamy, and Ella Moody on their first three possessions. Lee's Summit quickly cut the lead to one with a 5-0 run.
Barber's first of three 3-pointers gave the Indians their biggest lead of the quarter at 12-5.
"My teammates did a good job of getting me the ball when I was open," Barber said. "It was a team win and we shared the ball well."
Broaden was key in helping Central put the game out of reach in the second quarter. Broaden scored six of her 11 points in the quarter, aided by four offensive rebounds, and helped the Indians to a 22-11 halftime lead.
Central led by double digits the rest of the way. The Indians outscored the Tigers in all but one quarter, securing their 15th win of the season. Barber said having played Lee's Summit 10 days prior helped in Friday night's rematch.
"I think it makes it easier because you already have the scouting report because you just played them," Barber said.
Central's next game could prove to be its biggest game of the season. The Indians will face the Staley Falcons for the third time this season. The two schools split the first two games with the average margin of victory in those games at just over six points.
"It's definitely a big game for us, and we have to get back Sunday to scout and prepare," Barber said. "We have the two games after that, but Staley is definitely a huge game for us."
The Central boys followed up with a 56-32 loss to the Tigers, who improved to 20-2 with the win.
