The Central Indians came away with 22 first place finishes at the Benton Track Invitational on Tuesday at Benton High School, making their mark in the field events as well as in the long distance runs.
In the field, Central’s Gary Elder and Makenzie Garr took gold in the girls and boys shot put and discus events, including Garr coming away with a throw of 10.61 meters which was nearly two meters ahead of the second place finisher, fellow Indian Ashlin McCamy.
Central coach Dan McCamy spoke on their performances.
“(Garr) was super close to some of her top marks from last year, she’s built consistency in both events. So she’s trying to build on that,” McAmy said.
(Elder) is really coming on strong, he’s showing progress consistently. He’s hit three meets in a row now where he’s hit 44 meters (in the discus), whereas prior to these meets his best was 40, 41.”
The windy conditions were a common subject of disdain for all of the meet’s participant’s and coaches. Lafayette junior Steevie Beasley, who took first in girls javelin with a throw of 28.72, spoke on how the weather impacted her performance.
“Today was kind of a not so great weather day, but overall not too bad,” Beasley said. “It knocked me down a few meters from gusts of wind, I threw outside the vector twice and those were probably two of my best throws.”
Lafayette performed well in the javelin, where both of their throwers took first place, and in the shorter distance runs.
Carlos Cortez and Jaron Saunders took gold and silver in the boys 100 meter dash, while Honor Mannings finished first in the girls 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles.
The relay teams also came away with wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 events.
Bishop LeBlond’s Hayden Cross edged out Central’s Keon Williams to earn first place in the 200 meter and 400 meter dash by .38 and .60 second margins, respectively.
Bishop LeBlond's Elliott Murphy took home gold in the Para 100, the Para 200 and the Para Shot Put.
Benton had their best performances in the hurdles, where Tatum Levendahl and Kason Mauzey came away with three top marks between the four hurdling events.
Mauzey also finished second in the high jump to Central’s Travis Curtis, who recorded a new personal best in his winning effort with a jump of 1.8 meters.
Curtis spoke on his performance.
“That’s the highest I’ve ever jumped, this season and last season included,” Curtis said. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ I was standing under it and it was like on my head, and I was like ‘I don’t know if I can jump higher than my own height.’ But then I actually did it, I didn’t think I could do that.”
Central’s Zoe Trotter was another notable performer, finishing first in both the 400 meter dash and the triple jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.