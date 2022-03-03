KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the moment Central senior Ella Moody took the court for warmups, she could sense her teammates embracing the energy.
It showed early as the Indians opened with a quick 6-0 run, forcing Park Hill into timeouts early in the first and second quarters. Second-seeded Central kept the Trojans at bay in the second half, claiming the Class 6 District 8 Championship with a 51-39 victory Thursday at Park Hill.
“Even on the bus, we were all hyped and ready to go,” Moody said. “I think we were all ready to come on the court. We wanted to win this. We wanted to battle, and I think we came out tonight and we did battle.”
It’s the second district championship in three years for Central (20-7) and was the fifth won by a St. Joseph school in the past week. The Lafayette and Benton boys face off Friday for a sixth city crown in Class 4 District 16.
Despite playing the hosts in their own gym, more than 150 Central students traveled together and created a home-type environment for the Indians against the fourth-seeded Trojans. Throughout the game, the Indians fed off the energy, never giving up the lead after going up 4-2 in the opening minutes.
“This is so exciting. The environment was awesome,” junior Teegan Broaden said. “Seeing everybody here to support was amazing. Us getting up by that lead just pushed us to keep going, play hard.”
After struggling to score just 13 points in the first quarter in Monday’s win, Central wasted no time getting in a rhythm. Moody and Teegan and Charlize Broaden scored or assisted on all 10 first-quarter points, forcing a Park Hill (17-8) timeout after Moody and Charlize Broaden took turns assisting on each other’s layups for a 6-2 lead.
“We know if we play good defense it leads to easy offense, and that’s our goal going into every game,” said junior Lauren Wells, who often served as the front line of defense toward getting steals, chipping in six points.
Kenedy Townsend, a Creighton signee, knocked down a late 3-pointer to pull within 10-8 after the first.
Moody then made back-to-back driving layups in traffic to go up 18-8, forcing the Trojans into another timeout. Townsend came back with a pull-up 3-pointer, and the Trojans chipped the halftime deficit to 23-19.
The Indians only turned it up more in the third, attacking the rim and holding the Trojans to five points for a 34-24 edge going into the final eight minutes.
“Our kids played their butts off tonight,” Central coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. “I couldn’t ask anything more defensively, to hold that team to what they did. Offensively, we made shots, and we played well.”
The Indians made 14-straight free throws between the second and fourth quarters, making 23 of 27 from the line. Moody was a perfect 8-for-8 in the fourth while Wells was 4-for-4.
Moody finished with 15 points on the night.
“You wanna win these games. You wanna win championships,” Moody said. “I’m really lucky to win the championship my senior year.”
Teegan Broaden added 14 points while Charlize Broaden scored 10. Townsend led the Trojans with 18 points while Amaya Blake scored 13.
Central advances to the Class 6 quarterfinals next Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, where they will take on Blue Springs South. The Jaguars (24-4) entered the postseason ranked sixth in Class 6 and defeated No. 2 Columbia-Rock Bridge 65-62 on Thursday.
