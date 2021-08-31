When the final point was scored in Central’s 3-2 victory over Truman on Friday at the CHS Coliseum, the Indians’ sideline exploded in a bout of hard-earned elation. That ball had traveled a long way to hit the floor on Truman’s end of the court.
Central (1-0) struggled to set up its attack throughout the first half of the night. The Patriots, led by senior middle blocker Sarina Ulberg, made short work of a disjointed first outing for the Indians and won 25-13.
“Usually we start off really bad in the first couple sets and pull it through,” Central senior Isabella Flaska said. “We have to get our roll going, get all the jitters out.”
The Indians won the second set 25-19 after pulling away late in what had still been an unsteady and mistake-plagued period. When Truman won the third set by a convincing 25-14 margin, the match really had seemed to shift in their favor.
But momentum is a fickle thing, as the Indians proved.
Central finally put it together offensively, and Indians hitters began to consistently get the ball through the Truman front line. They kicked off the fourth set with a 7-2 lead from the jump; but it was the diving, behind-the-back return from senior Anna Davis later in the set that was the turning point for the night.
“I wasn’t looking, really, and I was slipping on the ground,” Davis said. “So I couldn’t see at all, I was just trying to use as much force as I could. It’s all I could really do.”
Coach Monica Flaska noted Davis’ leadership as crucial to the team’s turnaround.
“She is the energy and the vocal component for us. If you haven’t seen her cheer, you should,” she said. “I feel like she demands that from the other players.”
Indians hitters Flaska and junior McKenzie Brandhorst helped put the fourth set away, winning by a score of 25-20 to force an extra period.
Davis, who was the only Indian to play every set, described the challenge of keeping her head in the game despite fatigue.
“It’s a mental struggle. But if we’re all helping each other, that’s more than just the individual,” Davis said. “It’s all of the team helping each other.”
When Truman called their first timeout in the fifth set, Central led 9-6. The Patriots didn’t get any closer to taking the lead from there, and the Indians pulled away to win 15-10.
“That’s the part that’s super hard to coach. The heart, the energy. I feel like they believed it and they never backed down,” Flaska said. “Really, that’s what every coach struggles with because it’s such a mental game and they just did it.”
The Indians won’t have long to bask in victory, as they travel to Kearney on Thursday for their next game.
