The Central girls fought back from a late and dominated defensively in overtime to beat Staley 41-34 on Thursday at CHS Coliseum.
Indians coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith discussed his team’s perseverance against the odds.
“I’m super proud of my kids, they worked their tails off. We basically had five varsity players who played the whole game,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “Staley’s a heck of a team. They’re a primo power and our kids said ‘This is not going to be your night.’”
Central (11-6) got out to a 7-4 lead before a pair of Staley (11-5) buckets put the Falcons up 12-9 after one quarter. Staley continued on that pace, leading 21-15 as the two teams headed to the locker room following a physical, defensive struggle.
The Indians struggled to hit from range in the game, with just two 3-pointers, both by senior Ella Moody.
Without much success on the outside, the Indians turned to junior Teegan Broaden, who led the team with 17 points scored almost exclusively in the paint or at the line.
“We just got in there and battled,” Broaden said. “Everybody keeps telling me to put up more shots. That’s what I did today and it worked out for me.”
The Falcons routinely stifled Central’s attempt to tighten the game, and led by six going into the final period and extended that lead a few minutes in.
With under two minutes remaining, the Indians dragged the game back to four points. A huge shot from sister Charlize Broaden tied the game at 34-34, and the Indians were able to frustrate a Staley ball handler into a travel with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, but the Falcons poked the ball free before anything could materialize.
Wiebelt-Smith pointed to the team’s ability to hit from the line as crucial to their comeback effort.
“We made free throws, man. It was a total team effort, we actually got to the line and we knocked them down,” he said. “We’ve had some games recently where we haven’t shot that well from the line, tonight we really stepped up.”
In overtime, the Indians defense shut out Staley and generated points from the turnovers they were able to create as Central went on a 7-0 run to end the game.
Junior Bre Dudley says that when the team got their first lead in overtime, they locked in.
“Right when we got that first layup, we were like ‘We need to get a stop.’” Dudley said. “Then we got some steals and kept scoring from there.”
It was an impressive defensive outing for the Indians against a team that’s shown that they can score in bunches at times this season. Wiebelt-Smith says that is what his team is built around.
“I told them in the locker room after the game, ‘We defend.’ That’s our staple. You’re gonna have to work your butt off to get points,” he said. “When we have the mindset we have tonight, I’m not scared of anybody. This team can not only defend you, they can make your life miserable.”
