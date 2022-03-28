A quick score in the second half for Platte County changed the tone of the game, ultimately resulting in a 2-1 loss for Central girls soccer on Monday at The Den.
The contest was largely played in the midfield throughout much of the first half, as neither team was able to truly threaten either goal until Platte County (1-0) senior Riley Smith was able to juggle the ball past a pair of Central (2-2) defenders for a one-on-one scoring opportunity in the 14th minute to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.
The Pirates kept the ball in Indians territory and managed a few more shots on goal, but the aggressive Platte County offense enabled Central junior Lauren Wells to take advantage with a picture perfect crosser to midfielder Della Arnold, who capitalized with a strong finish that tied up the game with 13 minutes remaining in the half.
Central coach Christi Shaffer spoke on the goal.
“I think it was a great buildup, great teamwork working together, and it was a great finish,” she said. “They work well together and they’re building a very good team dynamic.”
Central’s Riane Shaffer-Byers had a goal scoring opportunity in the 33rd minute, but the free kick sailed just a tad too high.
Platte County opened up the game later on, breaking through for a goal in the first minute of the second half.
It was out of place in a game where, to that point, scoring opportunities were hard to come by. Shaffer said that the go-ahead goal for the Pirates changed her team’s approach to the remainder of the contest.
“I think that’s why we came in second half and played it super safe, because they didn’t want it to happen again,” Shaffer said.
Though the team ultimately struggled to put together a strong attack in the second half to counter, Shaffer didn’t criticize the team for the way they approached the second half and ultimately praised the effort and cohesiveness of her squad.
“I can’t say that was the wrong decision for them, I’m not on the field and I try to let them play their game while they’re out there,” she said. “Do we try to make changes as we flow? Yeah. But that first goal in the first few seconds of the half made them step back and play super defensive and I can’t say I disagree with it.”
Central will play next when they travel to Savannah on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.