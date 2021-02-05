Central saw their comeback hopes dashed against Oak Park, losing on a last second three-pointer in their 42-40 loss on Friday at the Central Coliseum.

With just six seconds remaining after a Northmen timeout in Central's (12-7) home contest against Oak Park, the stage was set for the Indians to cement what would have been a storybook ending on homecoming night. Northmen junior Ty Clemens had other plans, taking the gamble on the low-percentage shot for the win.

"We're all a little disappointed. It's homecoming, senior year, a lot of us wanted to win that game," Indians guard Brett Main said. "It's a lot of emotions. But I think we fought hard and left it all on the court."

Both sides put forth strong defensive efforts in the contest, with Oak Park maintaining the lead from the early part of the first period until their 28-24 third quarter lead.

Main saved his best for last, scoring 10 of his team-leading 12 points in the final quarter. Junior Trey Main knocked down a three-pointer with just under five minutes remaining to take their first lead since the opening period. Then, with just over 30 seconds remaining, Central turned the ball over and gave Oak Park a chance to win with the score just 40-39.

After forcing Oak Park to take three timeouts in the run-up to their game deciding shots, the Indians felt confident. The younger Main describes how it all went wrong.

"We played really good defense until then," Trey Main said. "We got stops, we fouled them. But we doubled the corner and let them get that open shot."

Beating the Northmen 57-40 in the William Jewell Tournament earlier in the season made the disappointment on this stage sting just that much more. But Central coach Jacob Kimble has seen the Northmen enough to know that a win against them will never come easy.

"I think it's two teams that know each other well, because we play each other so often. So it really comes down to execution," he said. "Sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn't, and tonight the ball bounced their way at the end and they hit a big shot."

The Indians haven't played their best basketball as of late, with their current three-game losing streak being their longest series of losses all season.

After such an emotional loss, Kimble has faith that his team will rebound from this skid.

"When you invest heavily in something, it hurts when you lose," Kimble said. "But I know this to be true about this group of guys. We're gonna regroup. We've hit a little bit of a skid here, but we're gonna regroup and make a hard push for the end of the year."

Central will get their next chance when they travel to Park Hill South next Tuesday.