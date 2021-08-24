The city high schools met for a chance to put their offseason work to the test Monday night at Heritage Park. Benton, Lafayette, Central and LeBlond each played three-inning games against the three other schools in their final tune up before the regular season begins next Monday.
Lafayette will look to replicate the start they had in 2020 where the Irish began the season winning six of their first seven games. Lafayette felt like Monday was a good opportunity for its young team to get some experience.
“I’m happy with their performance,” Lafayette coach Ryan Shroyer said. “You just can’t replicate a game (in practice) and that’s what the whole purpose of this is, especially when you have the low numbers and a lot of new girls out in our program. It’s hard to replicate that varsity intensity and this is the only way to do it.”
The Irish dropped game one of the jamboree before bouncing back to win the final two games of the night. Shroyer said he was impressed with the performances he got on the mound.
“I thought our pitching was good, we didn’t give a lot of free passes and we made plays behind them,” Shroyer said. “I thought we had some girls put the ball in play too with those first live at-bats.”
The Irish’s lone loss came against jamboree champions, Central. The Indians went 3-0 on the night, and head coach Kendra Hodgin believes her team has a bright future if they continue to play and improve upon the way they played Monday night.
“If we play at the top of our game and out-hit our opponent, I think we’ll be just fine this year,” Hodgin said. “We’re going to have to put the ball in play because we don’t have a strikeout pitcher and so we’re going to have to play topnotch defense.”
Hodgin said that there was some anxiety amongst the players in the first game. After a storm on Friday delayed the jamboree and excessive heat moved practice inside, Hodgin said it took her team a while to work through the jitters.
“Once they settled down, we played in a rhythm and I’m really proud of the way they played tonight,” Hodgin said.
Central hopes to build on last season’s 14-7 record. The Indians will open the season this weekend in the Cameron Tournament.
Benton entered the tournament with an array of injuries, missing two of its projected starters. The Cardinals went 1-2 in the tournament and used the three-game tournament to see who and where some of their young players will fit into the lineup.
“I’ve got several young girls playing and mistakes are going to happen with freshmen,” Benton coach Wayne Miller said. “I’ve got five girls hurt and two of them would be playing for us. It’s just a matter of some of them getting a little better and not striking out so much.”
Miller and the Cardinals hope to get back to their winning ways after two-straight seasons with a losing record. Benton has just 16 wins over the last two seasons.
“High school is a come as you are party and you get who you get,” Miller said. “My second best player is out for the season and hit .470 as a freshman and her glove was better than her bat, so it’s mix and match time.”
The LeBlond Eagles come into the 2021 season hoping to get better each day. After going 4-17 in 2020, head coach Mallory McCullough wants to see the Eagles improve little by little with each game.
“I felt like we progressed with each game today and that’s what I was looking for,” McCullough said. “I told them that there were going to be mistakes and we were going to have to work out some kinks, but that’s the good thing about the jamboree. I told them that now we have a baseline and from here we can continue to progress with each game and each practice.”
The Eagles coach said that she came into the tournament hoping to see her team come together. Hoping for on the field improvement is necessary, McCullough said that building team chemistry is what she wanted to see tonight.
“Them meshing together is what you always want to see as a team,” McCullough said. “You want to see a good attitude, communication, and of course pitching and defense.”
