There’s a lot of action happening at Benton High School where the fifth annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic is taking place, and Tuesday night was no different. The Central Indians were the home team in a contest with the Savannah Savages.
The contest would need eight extra minutes to determine a winner. After a controversial ending, the Indians left the gym with a 56-53 victory.
In the first quarter, Central found success down in the paint, with all 13 first quarter points coming from below the basket. Shadai Ndamboma made his rebounding presence felt, securing multiple offensive and defensive rebounds.
Two threes from the Savages kept them within striking distance, and the Indians led 13-8 after one.
In the second quarter, it was the Marquel Mayfield show. He started the quarter with four straight points and an assist before Savannah head coach Jordan Richman took a timeout. Mayfield would still be present in the assist category, but Savannah cut back into the lead by getting the foul line.
As the buzzer rang for halftime, Central held onto a 23-16 lead.
The third quarter was a flip of the script, with Savannah finding its groove in a game where they trailed by as much as nine. Consistent shooting, mixed with good ball movement, helped the Savages regain the lead, leading 35-32 after three.
It was a back-and-forth battle in the fourth. With a minute left, tied at 44, the Indians let the clock tick down and trusted Mayfield with the last shot, but it would hit the side of the rim and fall onto the court, leading to the first overtime.
Savannah struggled from the line in overtime, starting off 2-4 and missing more crucial free throws down the road. With 28 seconds left, Central’s Gabe Fields put his head down and finished at the basket, leading to a second overtime tied at 51.
It was a controversial call at the end. With three seconds remaining and the game tied at 53, the refs called holding on the Savages, resulting in two free throws. Richman would be issued a technical arguing the call, resulting in Central shooting three extra free throws to end the game.
Central will play Thursday in the Benton Cardinal Tournament Classic.
