Central Basketball

Central’s Gabe Fields decides where to take his dribble with a Savannah defender in front of him Tuesday at Benton High School.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

There’s a lot of action happening at Benton High School where the fifth annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic is taking place, and Tuesday night was no different. The Central Indians were the home team in a contest with the Savannah Savages.

The contest would need eight extra minutes to determine a winner. After a controversial ending, the Indians left the gym with a 56-53 victory.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

