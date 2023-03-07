The Central girls’ basketball season unfortunately came to an end last Saturday in the Class 6 District 8 Tournament to Park Hill South, losing 59-40. The Indians finished the season at 17-9, including an 8-game win streak from Dec.16-Jan.23, over shooting expectations set for the team.

In a season where the Indians knew they would be short handed, and have more inexperience then other teams around, two seniors stood up and made a memorable last season. Central had six underclassmen on this year’s squad, with different skill sets for each individual.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.