The Central girls’ basketball season unfortunately came to an end last Saturday in the Class 6 District 8 Tournament to Park Hill South, losing 59-40. The Indians finished the season at 17-9, including an 8-game win streak from Dec.16-Jan.23, over shooting expectations set for the team.
In a season where the Indians knew they would be short handed, and have more inexperience then other teams around, two seniors stood up and made a memorable last season. Central had six underclassmen on this year’s squad, with different skill sets for each individual.
Senior twin sisters Teegan and Charlie Broaden knew they would have to be more vocal to make the most of their final year.
“We knew we were going, besides the five seniors, everybody else is just so much younger,” Teegan said. “We knew it would be a little harder, but we just stepped up and took on that role.”
The twins, through their four years, saw a lot of success including a Class 5 District 16 Championship, Class 6 District 8 Championship, and at least won 16 games each season. The journey has created a lot of lessons, something that can be applied for the future.
“To not give up, definitely at Central, even when things are hard, don’t give up,” Charlie said. “That was like the biggest take away from all four years. Sometimes, some days would be really hard and didn’t want to go to practice, but it was all worth it. It was fun.”
Of course, the two have grown up watching each other play, and multiple one on one games took place between the two, Charlie said she’d win due to being older and wiser, but sharing that experience was something neither will forget.
The constant battles saw both being able to contribute their freshman season, and both shot over 36% their entire careers. Teegan finished her career with 663 points and Charlie finished with 707 points.
“We can read each other really well. You know, we’ve been through so much together,” Teegan said. “So to be able to play on the basketball court together is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”
“I’ve been doing it my whole life, so I know how she plays. I know what she likes to do,” Charlie said. “So it’s good that we know how each other plays so we can play better together on the court.”
