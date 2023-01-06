There was excitement to be had at Central High School on Friday night, where the Indians took on the Kearney Bulldogs in a Class 6 versus Class 5 boys basketball showdown.
Both teams came into this contest with nearly identical records with seven losses, but Central stood at five wins, compared to the four wins of Kearney. The Bulldogs were looking for their first road victory, but fell 49-34 as Central tallies a win after dropping two straight.
The Indians found their groove early from outside the 3-point line, with the teams’ first three made baskets happening beyond the arc.
This would help build a comfortable 13-4 lead, but Braxton Page would close the first quarter scoring five points of his own to stake Central to a 15-7 lead.
In the second quarter, the Indians kept their foot on the gas, extending their lead to 21-9 thanks to Stone Wetlaufer directing the offense.
However, with two minutes remaining, Kearney was able to knock down back-to-back 3-pointers to close the lead 23-15.
With 1:44 remaining before halftime, Central played the system of no shot clock to take the final shot before the buzzer.
Wetlaufer rose up from mid-range and splashed home the shot, helping the Indians enter the locker room up 25-15.
It was a different script for the Bulldogs out of halftime. Kearney was more aggressive, attacking the basket and finding more success from 3-point land.
Two back-to-back Wetlaufer turnovers resulted in five points for Kearney, who outscored the Indians 14-8 in the quarter.
Still clinging on to a 33-29 lead after three quarters, Central took the reigns, outscoring its opponent 16-5 and capturing a home victory.
Central will be back in action Jan. 10 in the Benton Tournament.
