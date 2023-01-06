Central Basketball

There was excitement to be had at Central High School on Friday night, where the Indians took on the Kearney Bulldogs in a Class 6 versus Class 5 boys basketball showdown.

Both teams came into this contest with nearly identical records with seven losses, but Central stood at five wins, compared to the four wins of Kearney. The Bulldogs were looking for their first road victory, but fell 49-34 as Central tallies a win after dropping two straight.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.