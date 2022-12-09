Central Cheer

The Central Indians cheer team put on a showcase Tuesday before state in their home gym.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Two more high schools from and around the St. Joseph area will be competing for a state championship. The Central Indians and Savannah Savages will send their cheer teams to Cape Girardeau on Saturday to compete.

After the two teams did a joint-showcase on Tuesday for family and friends, they are feeling confident in their routines. Both teams will run through a three minute routine at state, after placing high during regional competition.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

