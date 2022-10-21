Central Football

Central senior wide receiver Asher Katakis rises over a defender for a catch against Truman on Friday at Central High School. 

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Central Indians wrapped up their regular season with a big win over the Truman Patriots, 42-7.

Indians senior quarterback Stone Wetlaufer got things started for Central with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Vassar before the Indians' defense stripped the ball from the Patriots for a scoop and score to put Central up 14-0 on the next possession.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

