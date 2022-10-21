The Central Indians wrapped up their regular season with a big win over the Truman Patriots, 42-7.
Indians senior quarterback Stone Wetlaufer got things started for Central with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Vassar before the Indians' defense stripped the ball from the Patriots for a scoop and score to put Central up 14-0 on the next possession.
Truman scored before half but it was all Central in the second half thanks to a 94-yard touchdown run from Gabe Fields, two touchdown grabs from Asher Katakis and a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tytan Chandler.
Central finished with a record of 5-4, their first season over .500 since 2013. Head coach Regi Trotter reflected on a season where it looks like things have finally clicked for his team after a rough couple of years prior.
“Our kids have really bought into what we're trying to do and it's been a great thing to watch our guys really develop and play to their potential. This senior class is a class that we knew was going to be talented but it's just taken a little longer than we anticipated for them to really turn the corner, but these kids are really playing well and they've got the other guys playing just as well and playing really hard,” he said postgame. “It’s been really fun to watch these guys grow.”
With tonight’s win, the Indians draw Platte County in next week’s playoff opener. The Pirates finished their season with a 4-5 record and will be looking to pull off the upset against the Indians.
Coach Trotter discussed what his team can do to come away with Central’s first district win since 2013, when the Indians finished 6-5.
“If we can tackle their kids in space and in a crowd, that gives us a great chance to win. I think we match up really well with them. I know they're going to be ready to play because none of those senior kids over there want their season to end and none of our kids want it to either. So it should be a great fight out here and I’m loving the fact that we have it at home,” he said.
It will be all hands on deck as the Indians look to take home another big win next Friday at Noyes Field.
