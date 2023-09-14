Back in 2021, the Central Indians’ football team finished the season with an overall record of 1-9, with their lone victory coming against Lafayette in overtime. Flashback to last year and the Indians saw a spike in wins, finishing the 2022 season with an overall record of 5-5, the first season at or above .500 since 2013.
Now in 2023, Central has started the year undefeated with a chance to go 4-0 this Friday with a win against the William Chrisman Bears at home.
“Compared to my freshman year, going like one and eight or nine, to being here where we are, It’s very exciting,” senior safety Makario Barr said.
Although the season is still young, Central finds themselves in a prime spot. The last time the team started 3-0 was back in 2008, and the last time the Indians went 4-0 was back in 1986.
The success can be attributed to hard work and Central’s three pillars.
“It goes back to the three pillars. I mean, confidence, accountability and toughness,” senior quarterback Caleb Aguilar said. “If you’re not confident on the field, you know, you really can’t get stuff done. If you can’t trust your teammates, then, you know, there’s really no team. The toughness is just, you know, mental and physical.”
Staying undefeated hasn’t been all smooth sailing, as the team was tested last week against Raytown. Central would find themselves behind but fought back to win 36-32.
The ability to remain tough and comeback is a testament to this team.
“Last year if you would have seen us, we might have been a little down,” Barr said. “Like Friday we got down in the game. Heads would have dropped last year, but this year we’re picking each other up, more encouraging and supporting.”
Head coach Regi Trotter would agree.
“The biggest thing was our win last week. You know, we had to come from behind a couple of different times and our guys really fought together to make that win happen,” Trotter said. “We had to get a stop when we needed it and our offense went down and scored. It was really a big, big deal for our football team.”
The Indians have a mindset of not looking down the schedule and focusing on who’s coming up that week. Staying focused on the upcoming task has kept the team focused, but the ability to trust one another has taken some edge off players.
“I just trust my guys. I mean, I have guys that can go make plays, you know, guys like Gabe Fields, Tytan Chandler and Brock Williamson. guys that you could just give the ball and they’ll go make a play for you,” Aguilar said. “So, I mean, embracing the role was just, you know, it was fun.”
The chance to make history will happen under the lights on Friday at Central High School. While the Bears are 1-2 on the season, the team knows it’ll be a great contest.
“Very, very physical,” Trotter said. “You know, we’re going to have to match their physicality and we’ve got to be ready to go on all phases tomorrow night.”
