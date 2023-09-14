Central Football

Central Football offensive stars line up for a photo on the sidelines at Missouri Western. From left, Brock Williamson, Caleb Aguilar and Gabe Fields.

 Clifton Grooms | Cliff Notes Podcast

Back in 2021, the Central Indians’ football team finished the season with an overall record of 1-9, with their lone victory coming against Lafayette in overtime. Flashback to last year and the Indians saw a spike in wins, finishing the 2022 season with an overall record of 5-5, the first season at or above .500 since 2013.

Now in 2023, Central has started the year undefeated with a chance to go 4-0 this Friday with a win against the William Chrisman Bears at home.

