Park Hill takes a shot on goal as the Central Indians move to block the goal on Thursday at Bode Middle School.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Central Indians girls soccer was in action Thursday at Bode Middle School, hosting the Park Hill Trojans in Class 4 District 8 action. Indians desperately were looking for a win after dropping their previous four games, but weren’t able to end the skid, losing 8-0.

The first eight minutes tested Central’s defense and goalkeeper as Park Hill was on the offensive attack with multiple shots on goal, but no luck.

