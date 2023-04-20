Central Indians girls soccer was in action Thursday at Bode Middle School, hosting the Park Hill Trojans in Class 4 District 8 action. Indians desperately were looking for a win after dropping their previous four games, but weren’t able to end the skid, losing 8-0.
The first eight minutes tested Central’s defense and goalkeeper as Park Hill was on the offensive attack with multiple shots on goal, but no luck.
The Indians would try to turn the tide but their opportunities were thwarted. A break away goal opportunity was stopped and a corner kick was inches away from crossing the line.
At the 29:49 mark, the ball finally found the back of the net for the Trojans. The goal was set up with a beautiful pass that led the Trojans ahead of the Indian pack, and a bullet kick past the goalkeeper on her right side went through for a 1-0 lead.
Park Hill consistently kept the ball on Central’s side of the pitch. The Trojans were able to tally another goal in the first half to go up 2-0.
With mere seconds left before the end of the half, Park Hill was able to avoid an onslaught of Indian defenders to place the ball above the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper to go up 3-0.
Picking up where they left off, the Trojans were able to score less than five minutes into the second period. A corner kick from Park Hill bounced off a Central defender and into the foot of a Trojan who just had to tap the ball across the line to go up 4-0.
Two minutes later, it would be the Trojans striking again to go up 5-0, and three more goals would be scored to give the Trojans their fourth win of the season.
