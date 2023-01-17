Temperatures were slowly falling outside, but it was heating up inside the Coliseum at Central High School as the Indians battled to stay above .500, but ultimately lost to the Griffins of Winnetonka.
Despite a gritty first half from Central, the full court press would be the kryptonite for the Indians, and Winnetonka left St. Joseph with a 58-49 victory.
The energy was shown early from Central, starting off on a mini 4-0 run, eventually building up a 14-7 lead. This was largely due to senior Stone Wetlaufer, who scored nine points off 3-pointers to get his night going.
After a timeout, the Griffins would implement a full court press, which would take the Indians by surprise. A few turnovers would be cashed in for Winnetonka points, and the lead was cut down to 17-12 in favor of Central.
Coming out of the huddle to begin the second quarter, the Indians believed they saw the worse of the full court press, but the first quarter was just a sign to come. Turnover after turnover led to Winnetonka tying the game at 19 before Central’s head coach Jacob Kimble called timeout.
One area worth noting was the Indians’ activity on the boards. Grabbing numerous offensive and defensive rebounds kept them in the game, trailing 24-23 at halftime after leading the entire first quarter.
The half stopped Central from going on a run and ultimately took them out of the game. The Griffins would open the second half on a 12-3 run, with more turnovers coming from the Indians due to the press. Point guard Gabe Fields also missed a majority of the third quarter due to a wrist injury.
The Indians will be back in action Jan. 20 against Excelsior Springs at home.
(0) comments
