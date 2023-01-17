Central Basketball

Central senior guard Stone Wetlaufer rises for a shot against a Winnetonka defender Tuesday at Central High School.

 Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW

Temperatures were slowly falling outside, but it was heating up inside the Coliseum at Central High School as the Indians battled to stay above .500, but ultimately lost to the Griffins of Winnetonka.

Despite a gritty first half from Central, the full court press would be the kryptonite for the Indians, and Winnetonka left St. Joseph with a 58-49 victory.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.