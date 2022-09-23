It was a Class 5 District 8 matchup as the North Kansas City Hornets traveled to St. Joseph to take on the Central Indians.
Both teams entered the contest with a 3-1 overall record, but the Hornets were the team to survive the muddy field conditions, securing a 53-14 victory and improving to 4-1, while the Indians fell to 3-2.
“You know, any time you have a lot of mud, it’s going to play a part, you know, and it’s one of those deals where they have to deal with it too,” Central head coach Regi Trotter said. “And whoever deals with it the best is usually going to come out victorious in that ballgame, and honestly, they handled it better than we did.”
Central began the game on their own 35-yard line, but would later turn the ball over on downs, leading to North Kansas City setting up shop on their own 39-yard line.
On the Hornets first play from scrimmage, sophomore running back Mahki Staten bounced to the right side, being caught from behind and down at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, junior running back Ezra Peterson would score.
“They do a good job. You know, they do a good job of really taking care of the first level, and they’ve got some really good backs to be able to make you miss,” Trotter said. “You know, we didn’t tackle the best tonight, and that’s something that really hurt us, hurt us two weeks ago against Raytown, and he showed his head again tonight.”
Indians’ senior quarterback Stone Wetlaufer would put the team on his back the next drive, connecting with senior Asher Katakis for a 50-yard deep pass. Two plays later, Wetlaufer would connect with senior Anthony Vassar for a 20-yard touchdown receiving.
“You know, he’s played really well this year. You know, I’m really, really pleased with Stone and his progression and how he’s really matured, you know, with his game as well as just as a young man,” Trotter said. “He’s played very, very well and that’s a huge credit to him.”
Central would not be able to find any more offensive production besides a 44-yard connection between Wetlaufer and sophomore Gabe Fields. However, it’s hard to gain yards when lined up against future Division I defensive lineman.
“Those guys are going to be really good, you know, and our seniors have watched those guys and played against those guys for the last three years, and, you know, we really wanted to get that game tonight,” Trotter said. “But those kids are really talented, and I don’t want to take anything away from them. We thought we did some really good things against them, but ultimately we just didn’t do enough.”
The Hornets would see a bulk of their scoring come before the end of the first quarter. A safety pushed the lead to 9-6 in favor of North Kansas City. The punt due to the safety was returned, extending the lead to 16-6.
It took 50 seconds for the Hornets to find the end zone again, this time from an interception that was returned 38-yards. North Kansas City would then recover an onside kick and drive it down the field for a 15-yard touchdown run.
While the game took a turn for the worse, Trotter was pleased with his team’s unwillingness to quit.
“That’s something I’ve been really proud of with all these guys through the five years that I’ve been here,” Trotter said. “We’ve never laid down and quit, and that’s something that is a testament to our staff and our kids that we’re resilient enough to continue to fight and compete even sometimes when the score is lopsided.”
Central will be on the road Sept. 30 to take on Fort Osage.
