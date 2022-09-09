It was Military Appreciation night on Friday at Noyes Field, as the Raytown Bluejays traveled to St. Joseph to battle it out with the Central Indians. A sea of red, white and blue was sprawled across the stands, and every Indians player walked onto the field with an American flag.
The Indians were riding an early season two-game win streak, but Raytown was able to end Centrals’ early streak and the Bluejays picked up their second win of the season, 58-56.
The game began heavily in the home team’s favor, as Central began its first drive on its own 47-yard line. It would only take six plays to find the endzone, as senior quarterback Stone Wetlaufer connected with senior wide receiver Asher Katakis for the 12-yard touchdown pass.
On the Bluejays opening possession, senior quarterback Nate Whitebear had one of his very few mistakes of the night, as Central defender Clarence Jackson used his strength to rip the ball from the grasps of Whitebear, leading to a forced turnover.
Central took advantage of the turnover, taking over on the Raytown 37-yard line. From here, Wetlaufer made the big plays, including a swing pass to Tytan Chandler, who did the rest of the magic himself by taking into the endzone to give the Indians an early 13-0 lead.
After the nervousness and jitters left the Bluejay players, they showed their true colors in quick action. Whitebear would connect with junior Jordyn Robinson to move his squad within striking distance.
Whitebear wasn’t finished, being six yards out from a touchdown, he faked the hand off, spun, then dumped the ball down to Travon Johnson who used a side step to get by his defender, and gave Raytown their first points of the game.
No more points would be scored until the second quarter, where Raytown struck again, this time as Freddy Ersey used a gorgeous block to bounce to the outside for a 19-yard touchdown. This gave the Bluejays their first lead of the night, 14-13.
Raytown would score once more in the second quarter off a 40-yard run from Whitebear. Before the half ended, the Bluejays took a shot to the back corner of the endzone, but an interception would send the teams to half with Raytown leading 22-13.
It wasn’t looking promising for Central as the Bluejays came out of halftime putting points on the scoreboard. Once again, Whitebear used his arm to rifle a bullet pass to Robinson, who scampered into the endzone.
This game would go back and forth throughout the entirety of the second half. The Indians made a comeback with a 55-yard strike from Wetlaufer to Chandler, a Amonttay Henderson run and another connection between Wetlaufer and Chandler, that one from 40-yards out.
After an onside recovery in the fourth, Wetlaufer would connect with Katakis for a touchdown, cutting the lead down to 38-36.
With 13 seconds left, the Indians would have the ball on the Raytown 27-yard line. Central would score, and looked to send this one into overtime, but the two-point conversion was no good.
Central will travel to William Chrisman next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.