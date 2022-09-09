It was Military Appreciation night on Friday at Noyes Field, as the Raytown Bluejays traveled to St. Joseph to battle it out with the Central Indians. A sea of red, white and blue was sprawled across the stands, and every Indians player walked onto the field with an American flag.

The Indians were riding an early season two-game win streak, but Raytown was able to end Centrals’ early streak and the Bluejays picked up their second win of the season, 58-56.


