Central boys soccer clashed with the Excelsior Springs Tigers tonight but the Indians weren’t able to come up with the win, falling 2-1 in overtime in their first ever meeting.

Central had their work cut out for them as Excelsior Springs came into the match boasting an impressive 9-3 record. The Tigers kept pressure on the Indians most of the night, but freshman Dokimas Tsegaye continued his excellent season as he netted the only goal for Central on the night.


Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.