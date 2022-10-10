Central boys soccer clashed with the Excelsior Springs Tigers tonight but the Indians weren’t able to come up with the win, falling 2-1 in overtime in their first ever meeting.
Central had their work cut out for them as Excelsior Springs came into the match boasting an impressive 9-3 record. The Tigers kept pressure on the Indians most of the night, but freshman Dokimas Tsegaye continued his excellent season as he netted the only goal for Central on the night.
Excelsior came in averaging almost four goals a game, so all things considered, Central had a lot to be proud of, as their head coach Craig Vulgamott explains.
“I can’t be disappointed. The score wasn’t the outcome we wanted, they got the win in overtime. This game could have gone both ways. There were opportunities across the board. My guys battled hard, some chippy moments here or there, but overall, I mean, they played through it, they played hard. We just gotta go get the next one,” he said.
Coach Vulgamott also praised Tsegaye and all his players up top for their effort throughout the game.
“I love the intensity (Dokimas) brings up top and the versatility that I have with him where I can slip him and Colton and kind of flip those guys back and forth to kind of keep them both fresh, but also get them off of double man pressure. But honestly, the game across the board was a whole team game. They were trying to feed each other and distributing. That whole group up top played fantastic,” he continued.
Central will travel to Platte County next to take on the Pirates this Wednesday, October 12th.
