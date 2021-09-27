A rivalry was renewed in spectacular fashion Friday night, as Central faced Lafayette on the football field for the first time since 2017.
With the Indians holding a seven-point lead in overtime, Lafayette lined up for fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line as the game hung in the balance.
As the Indian defense lined up, Central junior Anthony Vassar said he knew he and his teammates knew they had what it took to come up with the stop.
“Just staying calm,” Vassar said. “Just making sure that you’re prepared and that you know what your body is able to do.”
Central senior Will Padgett tripped up Lafayette quarterback Jaron Saunders, and Vassar pushed him to the ground as Central secured the victory.
It was their first win of the season, and their first win over Lafayette since 1999.
“It’s a rivalry game, so that always makes it more important, more special,” Vassar said, “but it felt extremely good, especially with that being the first win of the season.”
As the Indians secured their first win of the season, they said they’re hoping to continue the momentum into the rest of the year.
The fourth-down stop on the goal line wouldn’t have even been possible without the resilience of Central late in the second half.
Late in the third quarter, Lafayette led by 21 points. Despite the deficit, Central freshman Gabe Fields said he and his teammates knew they had a chance to come back.
“Everybody on the sidelines saying together, ‘We’re just staying together and keeping a good head and mind space,’” Fields said. “Just staying together as a team because we know we can still win.”
And the Indians did so on the legs of the freshman. Fields scored the game-tying touchdown late in regulation, which sent the game to overtime, and the go-ahead touchdown in overtime.
Central head coach Regi Trotter said despite his youth, Fields was hot, and he had to keep putting the ball in his hands.
“We had three backs that played Friday night, with Clarence Jackson getting the start, Makario Barr getting the first touchdown of the day, then Gabe was hot,” Trotter said. “He ran really well, and we definitely kept feeding the hot hand.”
The two late scores made it four on the game for Fields, and he said it’s great to earn his coach’s trust, but he gave credit to his teammates.
“It’s a great feeling, it really is, but it wouldn’t be possible without our line,” Fields said. “They really showed up that night.”
Trotter said they’re finally showing what they’ve had inside all along.
“For those guys to really be able to fight back and claw all the way back and score 28 unanswered points to get the win, it shows our guys that we do have some fight in us,” Trotter said. “Hopefully that moves a long way to go forward.”
As the Indians move deeper into conference play, Vassar said they hope to keep the ball rolling throughout the rest of the season.
“Just keep that energy going up in practice,” Vassar said. “The practice leading up to the game, we had a lot of energy, we were doing things correct, and we’re just gonna keep on doing that for the rest of the season.”
