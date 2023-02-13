There’s been quite a bit of rich history in Central High School’s athletic program. As we begin the 2023 year, a new record is about to be broken.
In less than two weeks, two sophomores will step on the state wrestling mat in Columbia, Missouri, and they’ll be the first two girls from Central to do so.
The Class 2 girls’ state wrestling tournament will be from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, with Central sending Ashley Slade and Hailie Wagner. Missouri sanctioned high school girls wrestling in 2018 and the two can’t wait to take the mat to showcase their hard work.
“We’re really happy since we’ve been working for this since seventh grade, and coach Matt has been working us up and hyping us up for this, and I’m just glad that me and Hailie can finally break Central history,” Slade said. “Since we both love wrestling so much, we dedicated our lives to it. I’m just glad to finally get to that point in my life.”
According to the National Wrestling Coaching Foundation, Missouri has the fourth highest number of girls wrestlers behind California, Texas, and Washington. The latest model shows nearly 1,425 girls around the state wrestle for their high school.
This is a huge step for girls in sports, and Wagner is thankful that girls are getting more and more of these opportunities.
“I think it’s pretty amazing. You know, a lot of girls in sports like football, wrestling, manly sports don’t really get the opportunity,” Wagner said. “You know, in wrestling, it’s getting really big for girls.”
The two sophomores placed second in their respective weight classes, and can’t wait to put Central girls wrestling on the map. However, the two have different reasons for why they’re wrestling.
For Slade, she wants to make her family proud, especially her dad who was a former state wrestler in Rhode Island.
“I’m just really happy and he’s really proud of me and stuff, and I also hope my two younger brothers get to follow in his footsteps too because I’m also paving the way for them to also do this,” Slade said.
As for Wagner, wrestling was the light that brought forth some lasting friendships.
“In middle school, I kind of started off a little rough time, just middle school years and wrestling really helps a lot of people,” Wagner said. “I’ve built a lot of friendships. I’ve got some of my closest friends in wrestling. We all get really close and do a lot of fun things together outside of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.