Central Girls Wrestling

Central sophomore Ashley Slade gains top position of sophomore partner Hailie Wagner as the two prepare for Class 2 girls state wrestling later in February.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

There’s been quite a bit of rich history in Central High School’s athletic program. As we begin the 2023 year, a new record is about to be broken.

In less than two weeks, two sophomores will step on the state wrestling mat in Columbia, Missouri, and they’ll be the first two girls from Central to do so.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.