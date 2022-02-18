The Central girls’ defense came out in full force, providing one of their best performances of the season thus far as they beat North Kansas City 44-22 on Friday at CHS Coliseum.
The first quarter was a close one, as the Indians led by just two by its close.
It was the next period that really allowed Central (16-7) to showcase their ability on the defensive end. With the help of more than a few timely steals, the Indians outscored North Kansas City (9-14) 19-2 in the second frame. They led 29-11 going into the locker room.
“We always work hard on the defensive end because that makes things easier on the offensive end, that’s our team motto,” senior Ella Moody said. “I think tonight we just came out and really wanted to win. These are the most important games towards the end of the year.”
The third quarter looked similar, with the Hornets once again managing just two points while the Indians continued to grow their lead.
It’s an effort that fits the trajectory of the team with districts on the horizon, as Central has allowed under 40 points in nine of their last ten games.
“Defense is our main focus, it’s what we pride ourselves on and it’s what comes first,” junior Avery Barber said.
The Hornets scored a comparatively good nine points in the fourth quarter, but by then the game was well out of hand.Moody led the game with 14 points, and made particular note of contributors like senior Myah Dwyer who have recently returned from injury or illness. She believes that for the first time in a while it seems like the squad is truly gelling.
“We’ve had lots of injuries, and sickness and Covid,” she said. “Tonight, we were starting to get more girls back and we’re making that connection to come together.”
Central will finish out the regular season at home, as they will host Oak Park on Monday for Senior Night.
North Kansas City boys 48, Central 41
The Indians boys weren’t able to secure the Senior Night performance that they’d hoped for, as the Hornets stayed a step ahead in a consistently tight game.
The first quarter ended in a 10-10 tie, and the Hornets led 23-16 at the half.
With under a minute left in the third, Central cut the deficit to just three before they fell victim to heavy pressure applied by the Hornets. By the quarter’s end, North Kansas City led 25-28.
A three-pointer from Central senior Blakeley Thompson once against put the Indians within four points with four minutes remaining in the game, but they weren’t able to summon the final run they needed.
Senior Trey Main led Central with 21 points in the game.
