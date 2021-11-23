In a messy game that saw the two teams combine for 41 fouls, it was the Indians’ defense that held tough and allowed the Central girls to beat Benton 42-39 on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium.
Though it was not a flawless performance, Central coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith was happy to see his team grit out an ugly win in their first regular season game.
“We get to these first few games of the season, you don’t have the best information on these teams. These first few games are grinds, man. You have got to grind out wins,” he said. “I thought they fought extremely hard. Was it pretty all night long? Heck no. But with these early season games, that’s the way it’s gonna be.”
At no point in the game did either team hold a lead of more than five points.
Central (1-0) held the lead after the first quarter, with forward Charlize Broaden cashing in on a layup as time expired to take an 11-9 lead. By the end of the second quarter, the Cardinals had cut that deficit in half and trailed 21-20.
An uncommonly easy score by Benton (0-1) senior Lauren Burright on a fastbreak with five seconds remaining in the third tied the game at 30-30. Indians guard Myah Dwyer was able to connect on a runner at the buzzer to hold on to their trend of leading at the end of every quarter.
Leading by just one with only 17 seconds on the clock, Benton fouled Central senior Ella Moody, giving her a golden opportunity to put her team up by three in a game where shots weren’t easy to come by. She knocked both of them down, going 7 of 8 from the line in the game.
“I’ve never really been great at free throws, so I really had to focus and take my time to extend that lead,” Moody said. “I think I did pretty well of keeping my composure and making sure I knocked them down.”
Moody led the Indians with 13 points.
Benton trailed by three with only a few seconds remaining. Senior Jaida Cox, their most accomplished 3-point shooter, had fouled out of the game in the third. She also led the game with 15 points.
The Indians were able to force the ball out of bounds numerous times, and with just half a second remaining on the clock after a missed 3-pointer from freshman Andrea Simmons, the Cardinals passed the ball in and weren’t able to get a shot up.
“The confidence it takes to shoot a ball from 3-point range is very high, and that comes with repetition. If anyone’s repped that the most, it’s Jaida Cox,” he said. “But every single one of my girls can shoot the three. The girls who were gonna take those shots in the last second were confident, and coaches were very confident that they could have made it.”
The Central girls will return to action on Dec. 2 against Bishop Miege, while the Benton girls will compete in the Savannah Invitational that starts Nov. 29.
