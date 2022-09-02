The Central Indians remain undefeated after taking down the Benton Cardinals 47-13 to improve to 2-0 on the regular season.
This is the first time both teams met since the St. Joseph School District city football jamboree in which both teams competed against each other to decide the jamboree title.
Benton made their presence felt early and started the game by taking the opening kickoff. The Cardinals offense would capitalize on that decision. The drive was capped off by a Devon Hoffman touchdown on a jet sweep to put the Cardinals up 6-0 after a blocked PAT by Central.
Central would answer that score on their first possession of the game. Makario Barr got the Indians on the board first with a touchdown run on a jet sweep.
Then, Stone Wetlaufer tallied himself a rushing touchdown late in the first quarter as well as a passing touchdown to senior Nathan Mense in the second quarter to put Central up 20-6.
Benton head coach Kevin Keeton considers Friday night’s loss a learning experience for his players after dropping to 1-1 on the year.
“We learn from it. We grow from it. We’re never a finished product. There’s no status quo. I know it sounds cliche, but we just keep chopping wood,” said Keeton.
Benton added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to make it a competitive game against Class 5 Central.
Wetlaufer finished the game with four total touchdowns and sophomore running back Gabe Fields, who scored four touchdowns in their Week 1 game against Ruskin, added two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put his total to six on the season.
“Central’s got some good players. They should have a turnaround season. They executed well and did what they had to do,” said Keeton.
Benton will face off against another city rival in Lafayette next Friday and Central will go back home to face Raytown next Friday as they look to maintain their undefeated season.
