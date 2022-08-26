The Central Indians kicked off their season on a strong note, thrashing Ruskin 49-14 at home Friday night.
“The first game of the year is always tough. We did exchange some jamboree film, but you only do so much in jamborees to not give anything away. They did a really good job. I think they got some really nice pieces. It’s gonna prove to be a good win for us,” said head coach Regi Trotter.
Both teams scored on their opening drives of the game and Ruskin converted on a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead. After that, the Indians put their foot on the gas from then on and showed no signs of letting up.
The Indians scored 35 more points in the first half and only allowed one more touchdown the rest of the way.
Sophomore running back Gabe Fields had three of his four total touchdowns in the first half, finishing the day with 136 yards on only seven carries. Trotter said he was most impressed by the team’s resilience in certain moments when things may not have gone the way they wanted them to.
“Just to be able to bounce back, to be able to have that resolve, to understand what the mistakes were and fix them. Sometimes in the past, we talked about things we needed to fix. This time it was ‘okay, I understand what you’re saying, coach’ and they’re able to get the job done,” said Trotter.
After the city jamboree, Trotter said he was impressed by the Indians ability to tackle well in those contests against St. Joseph schools. After Friday’s game, he says the team will need to continue to tackle well on the defensive side in order to continue success, but also gave credit to the offense for their performance and feels they can be a real catalyst.
“We’re playing at a really high level. We have a lot of different weapons that Stone (Wetlaufer) was able to use at his disposal, different targets and different guys that can carry the football. I really think that, offensively, we’re going to be a tough out,” said Trotter.
Quarterback Stone Wetlaufer was 10-for-13 passing with 262 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Anthony Vassar tallied two touchdown receptions, both in the first half. Central had 430 total yards of offense against the Golden Eagles.
