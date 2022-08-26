The Central Indians kicked off their season on a strong note, thrashing Ruskin 49-14 at home Friday night.

“The first game of the year is always tough. We did exchange some jamboree film, but you only do so much in jamborees to not give anything away. They did a really good job. I think they got some really nice pieces. It’s gonna prove to be a good win for us,” said head coach Regi Trotter.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.