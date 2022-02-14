KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With his team beginning to chip into a game-high 16-point deficit against rival Staley, Central girls basketball coach Roger Smith called a timeout to reinforce his squad.
The Indians would eventually crawl within one point of the Falcons in the final 90 seconds, but two potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final 50 seconds fell off the mark in a 40-36 loss Monday at Staley Fieldhouse.
“We didn’t put the ball in the basket,” Smith said. “We played good enough defense, just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. I’ve gotta do a better job coaching us down the stretch, get us in something to get better looks. That’s what I told them after the game. They played hard enough to win it.”
Staley (17-6) improved to 7-1 in conference play, taking a one-game lead over Central (15-7). Both teams entered with identical 6-1 records in Suburban Red play with two games remaining over the next week. Both programs are also in Class 6 District 8, making a rematch possible in two weeks at Park Hill.
Facing a Staley defense that played a sagging man-to-man, clogging driving lanes and daring shooters, the Indians were held to just one made basket in the opening quarter, trailing 9-4.
The lead grew to 23-11 in favor of Staley behind Olivia Reynolds making 3 of her 4 3-pointers in the opening 16 minutes.
“That (defense) always kills us,” junior Teegan Broaden said. “I think we just need to move the ball and get faster on the offensive side. We’re so slow sometimes. If we can speed things up a little bit, it will help us out.”
Teegan Broaden scored six of her eight points in the opening half, keeping Central around.
“We got down in the first half, and that really hurt us a lot,” Teegan Broaden said. “Coach told us we have to focus up more in the first half and get them next time because we’ll probably see them again. We’ve just gotta work harder at practice and our next two home games.”
Reynolds’ fourth 3-pointer midway through the third made the deficit 28-12. Junior Charlize Broaden then made an open 3-pointer, and a floater by senior Ella Moody made for a 5-0 run and a timeout by Smith.
Central started gaining momentum on drives to the lane, pulling within 31-21 after three quarters.
The Indians opened the fourth on a 7-0 run, powered by a drive and 3-pointer from Moody and a lay-in by Charlize Broaden.
Staley answered with a 3 by Ava Pickens and pushed the lead back to seven at 38-31.
Central clawed back within one in the final 90 seconds. With 51 seconds remaining, Bre Dudley stripped the ball from a Staley player, and the ball bounced off her knee and out of bounds on the sideline. The closest official signal Central ball, but the next official under the basket came in and called a late foul on Dudley.
MaryPaige Miller made both free throws, and Central missed two late 3-point attempts.
“That was definitely frustrating. A game like that, you don’t want that kind of call,” Teegan Broaden said. “It is what it is.”
Reynolds led all scorers with 13 points while Lizzie Boehm added 10 for Staley.
Moody (12) and Charlize Broaden (11) paced Central in scoring. Despite the outcome, Central feels confident down 2-1 in the season series with a potential fourth matchup looming in the postseason.
“The message is, ‘Get ready, because we’re gonna see them again.’ That’s the way it works, man,” Smith said.
