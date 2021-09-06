The Central Indians’ offense continued to swing a hot stick Monday afternoon at Noyes Field. The Indians scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in eight games in their 15-0 win over the Spoofhounds.
“They just keep hitting,” Central coach Kendra Hodgin said. “They’re on fire and they’re staying on fire. They know they’re going to have to score runs behind Makenzie to be successful and they’re doing that.”
Myah Dwyer got things started with a leadoff double in the first. Dwyer then scored the game’s first run on a throwing error. The Spoofhounds then buckled down, holding Central to just one run in the first.
“We got started with one run in the first and I told them that we have to turn it on,” Hodgin said. “We were way ahead of the pitcher, we made some adjustments finally and they did their job.”
The Indians scored four runs in the second inning on five hits. Dwyer drove in two runs on a single, her second of three hits on the afternoon.
Central put the game away with eight hits in the bottom of the third. Delaney Grider drove in two runs in the third and led the Indians with three RBI in the game.
The Indians are now 7-1 this season, but face a much tougher test on Wednesday. Central hosts the Platte County Pirates who are 5-2 this season.
“Somebody gets it started and then we can bat around the lineup,” Hodgin said. “We’ve batted around the lineup in at least one inning in the last three games, and we just kind of use that as fuel for the rest of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.