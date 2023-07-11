Liam Catherall

Newly hired Central boys soccer coach Liam Catherall watches an voluntary practice at Bode Middle School.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Central boys soccer still has a few months before the 2023 season begins, but the team already is making the necessary strides to improve.

Just two weeks after Central High School announced the hiring of their new head soccer coach Liam Catherall, he hasn’t wasted any time getting his team on the field.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.