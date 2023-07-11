Central boys soccer still has a few months before the 2023 season begins, but the team already is making the necessary strides to improve.
Just two weeks after Central High School announced the hiring of their new head soccer coach Liam Catherall, he hasn’t wasted any time getting his team on the field.
Being a captain of Central’s first soccer team back in 1988, Catherall understands the rich history, but is also excited to be back for multiple reasons.
“I’m so excited. I’m so proud to be able to be back, but I’m also crazy about the idea that my youngest son is a senior this year, so I get to coach and see him off,” Catherall said. “A lot of these kids I’ve coached since they were tiny, and so it’s like I said, it’s a blessed time for me.”
Building upon his experiences as a player, Liam has also dedicated over two decades to coaching competitive soccer in the St. Joseph area. his knowledge will be used to help improve the team, who finished with an overall 9-11 record last season, losing to Park Hill in district play.
The unique thing about this team is the different types of experiences each athlete brings.
“We have people from all over the world playing on this team. A player from Ethiopia, we have one who was born in Thailand, one was born in Spain,” Catherall said. “I mean all over the place, and they’re all coming here for the love of the game.”
Trying to tackle both coaching and making sure everyone is involved and comfortable can be a lot for a first year coach. However, there’s a thing about the sport of soccer, and Catherall isn’t worried about the variety of backgrounds on this year’s squad.
“Soccer is one of those sports that transcend language,” Catherall said. “You take them from the sideline and you put them on the field, they’re all speaking the same language. They’re all working together, and that bonds them instantly.”
The program now has a new coach, various skill-sets and a new identity being built week by week.
For Catherall, he understands it can be hard to get involvement in the summer months, but he’s seeing both dedication from the kids and parents.
“The support from family and friends is invaluable, this (voluntary practice) wouldn’t happen,” Catherall said. “There’s a lot of boys back here and a lot of them got driven by their parents to get here, and I can’t thank them enough.”
