Central extended their losing streak to five straight games with an 8-0 loss to Oak Park on Friday at the Griffon Spring Sports Complex. The Indians struggled to put together scoring opportunities while also failing to find their ways out of precarious spots on defense.
It was a far cry from the last time they played Oak Park, when they won a 15-13 barnburner in late April immediately preceding their current slump.
"I think it's just our attitude and our mindset coming into the game," junior Asher Katakis said. "We weren't really prepared to play today."
Central (9-15) coach Clint Culbertson felt similarly.
"It's all the same thing, they pitched well and we didn't have the same offensive approach," he said. "We swung pretty well against them when we were there and just didn't have the same focus (today), or whatever the case may be."
The Northmen loaded the bases in the second inning with just one out on the board, and after a pair of scoring hits from Aiden Hinkle and Hawkeye Roberts they jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
Central got two runners on base in the bottom of the inning, but a double play by Oak Park (18-10) stymied the response and the Indians came away with nothing.
In the bottom of the fourth, Central was unable to capitalize on a pair of base hits that got runners on second and third with no outs on the board. Third baseman Brock Williamson flied out to centerfield and senior Logan Miller was tagged out on his way to home. Senior Matt Caudill struck out looking on the next at bat.
The Northmen responded by driving in three runs in the next inning, bringing their lead to 8-0. Central did not get on base for the remainder of the game.
"We need to work together more, we need to play as a team more," Caudill said. "We're all over the place and our mindset isn't right, overall just not the best we could be right now."
With two regular season games to help patch things up before the start of districts, Culbertson wants his team to find something positive and run with it.
"Hopefully we can get after it and the guys realize that in a slump like this it just takes one game, one at bat, one thing to turn your way and suddenly you're back on the right track," he said.
Late season action continues when they host Lincoln College Prep on Monday.
