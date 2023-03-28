High school baseball officially began on March 20th, as the city baseball tournament got underway and showcased what to expect from this year’s teams. For this year’s Central baseball team, they’re attacking this season with a new head coach, and they have the motivation to go further in postseason play.
The Indians hired head coach Cale Lyons back on Aug. 1, and he’s beginning his first season as the main man in charge. Lyons played baseball at Benton from 1998-2001, then at Hannibal LaGrange University.
After a handful of games to start the season, he’s seeing his team’s personality shine through.
“I learned that I’ve got a really scrappy team,” Lyons said. “These guys, man, they fight. They’re a bunch of fighters. Great, great group of kids.”
When offered the position, Lyons mentioned he couldn’t turn down the opportunity. This will be Lyons’ 9th year teaching and coaching at Central High School. He currently teaches Algebra 1, is an assistant football coach, and assistant strength and conditioning coach.
The student-athletes have also supported the move, and noticed the experience that came with the hire.
“He’s done a good job, he knows a lot about baseball,” senior Strader Richardson said. “Great, coach, I learned a lot already this season.”
Last season, the Indians finished 10-17 overall, with a loss to Liberty North in district play. Now entering the 2023 campaign, the coaches believe they have talent at any given position on the field.
“You know, our one through nine in a lineup, they hit,” Lyons said. “I’ve got anybody at any given time that can go out and throw for me, and defensively, we’re very, very solid.”
Of course, the Class 6 District 8 landscape isn’t easy. Central is bunched with impressive teams like Staley, Park Hill South, Liberty North and more.
While there’s one big goal in sight for Central, they want to take it one day at a time.
“Just winning with the team is more important to me. State championship is always, always good, it’s going to be tough,” Richardson said. “We got a lot of good teams in our conference. Let’s try and go out there and win every game we can.”
Now with the season in full swing, Lyons is preaching one thing to his players.
“My biggest thing is I want these guys to go out and have fun,” Lyons said. “When you’re having fun, you’re relaxed, and when you relax, you play very, very good baseball.”
Central baseball will be in action on March 29 against Raytown.
