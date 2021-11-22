As high school basketball tips off across Missouri this week, the city’s biggest matchup will take place Tuesday night.
Central heads to the South Side, as the Indians visit the Benton Cardinals in a boys and girls doubleheader.
“It’ll be a big challenge for us,” Central head coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. “We wanna go in and compete, play hard.”
The girls’ matchup features two of the most intriguing squads in the area.
At Central, the Indians return all but one senior from last year’s team, which went 17-8.
The Indians are led by senior Ella Moody. Moody is the reigning Suburban Conference Red Division Player of the Year and is committed to continue her career at Northwest Missouri State next fall.
Having a nearly identical team from last year’s, Moody said that will help the Indians push through the struggles this season
“We basically know how we all play and how we work together,” Moody said. “We had a lot of adversity with a lot of people hurt last year, so I think we’re used to facing problems and facing things, so I think we’ll be good this year and get it together.”
Wiebelt-Smith said going to the South Side poses a great challenge for the Indians. After tying in last year’s jamboree, the Cardinals defeated the Indians by 13 just a few days later.
This year, Benton prevailed in the jamboree matchup by one point.
As they matchup for real, Wiebelt-Smith said his group will be ready.
“(Benton is) a great team. They run in transition really well, they’re a physical team, they play very well together.” Wiebelt-Smith said. “I thought we did a good job of competing when we were in the jamboree, and hopefully we can carry that over and play well there.”
Like Central, Benton returns a core group of players from last year’s team. The Cardinals, though, are coming off a Class 4 Final Four appearance, finishing fourth in the state tournament.
The Cardinals finished second in this year’s jamboree, falling to Bishop LeBlond at the last second.
Benton senior Lauren Burright said the jamboree provides a good basis to build on this season, as they look to play for the state title once again.
“It’s just a basis for what it’s going to look like the rest of the season,” Burright said. “The jamboree is the first representation of where we’re at, and once we get to state, that’s going to be an even better representation then.”
After coming up short last season, Burright said the Cardinals are hungry to hit the ground running this year.
“We fell short last year, so we wanna make sure we do everything we can to get back to the top,” Burright said. “We have a target on our backs, so we have to work extra hard and put a lot more effort in than we did last year just to make sure that we get back to that spot.”
The road begins Tuesday, as both teams look to take the first step toward their ultimate goals. Wiebelt-Smith said it’s important to make it a good one.
“We just want to set the tone for ourselves, see what we’re about, see what we can get done,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “It’s gonna be a crazy environment to play in. It’s a very hard place to play… We came together a lot in the jamboree, so hopefully we can continue that and keep growing as the season goes on.”
Central will face Benton Tuesday night at Springer Gymnasium. The girls will tip off at 5:30 with the boys to follow.
