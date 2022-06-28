For one year, Noah Cameron was forced to the confines of the dugout.
From his junior season at Central Arkansas to Arizona Fall League with the Kansas City Royals last year, the Central alum had to focus on his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
It didn’t take long for him to discover that he belonged. From the time he stepped on the mound this spring in Surprise, Arizona, Cameron felt reassured of why he was selected in the first place.
“I'm on the mound, I'm in games. Now I can compete with all the other guys, all my other teammates. It was huge,” Cameron said of his return to competition.
“There were moments in spring training where I'm like, ‘Man, I'm doing really well, I feel really good, arm feels healthy.’ My mental side of it was really good. I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got a really good shot.”
An impressive spring led to the 2021 seventh-round pick earning a chance to begin the season with Low-A Columbia in South Carolina.
Even more reassuring was the opportunity to start the season opener.
“There's guys there that it's their second season or third season and they've been here, just assuming maybe they would start because they've been here,” Cameron said. “It's definitely cool just to be a first-year guy and being able to start opening night in front of 7,000 fans.”
Cameron started seven games in Columbia, going 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA. He allowed just 31 baserunners in 29 innings while striking out 39. His stay with the fireflies was highlights by a seven strikeout effort in five scoreless innings. He finished with 22 strikeouts in 14.2 innings in three May starts.
Then, on a Monday off day, his manager called to tell him to pack his bags to head to Davenport, Iowa, to join the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits.
“It was obviously just super overwhelming and just awesome,” Cameron said. “We were super excited. We were definitely hoping and praying that it was coming. I mean, driving distance for family to come out.”
Since then, he’s gotten an apartment with his wife, Casey, and elevated his game even more. His Quad Cities debut saw him record every out via strikeout in four innings against Dayton on May 22. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA, striking out 35 in just 21 innings with only four walks.
He missed two consecutive starts due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but the lefty returned Sunday to throw three innings of one-run ball.
"The biggest goal is staying healthy the rest of the year, just having a full year,” Cameron said. “If you miss two starts in a season, that's real good. Just pitching how I know how to pitch and winning ball games."
