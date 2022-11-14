Missouri Western’s decision to part ways with head football coach Matt Williamson comes as the first major firing under athletic director Andrew Carter.
Carter met with the media on Monday afternoon to address the latest move from the athletics department, saying he felt some new leadership would be in order.
“Decisions like this aren't just made in a silo. They're not just made by me. In consultation with the people that I answer to, this is a step that we're making and we're gonna invest to make sure we get the right person,” Carter said.
Williamson was let go by the university on Sunday following a 5-6 regular season in 2022 and departed with a 31-26 record overall as head coach. Carter spoke highly of the former coach on Monday, saying he has done “a lot of good work” at Western and is “a good man,” but said what the program needs is for someone to take them to the next level.
“We need to be winning nine, 10, 11 games every year, and really compete and go for that brass ring. Based upon what we saw this year, I just felt like some new leadership would be in order,” Carter said.
Carter was introduced as the school’s new athletic director back in May. Roughly six months into the job, he’s shown his job isn’t particularly easy. He acknowledged on Monday that decisions like the one made on Sunday aren’t made lightly and that they do affect people’s lives and their families.
The next step is to find the next person to lead the football program and it would have to be rather quickly so the next head coach can begin his or her recruiting process and find his or her staff in time for offseason workouts. Carter said the athletics department plans to have a new coach by Jan. 1.
