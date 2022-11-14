190207_sports_western lede

Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson yells out instructions prior to a practice during the 2018 season.

 File photo | News-Press Now

Missouri Western’s decision to part ways with head football coach Matt Williamson comes as the first major firing under athletic director Andrew Carter.

Carter met with the media on Monday afternoon to address the latest move from the athletics department, saying he felt some new leadership would be in order.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.