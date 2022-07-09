Mustangs infielder Dylan Carey led the team with three RBIs in the Mustangs’ 7-2 victory over the Joplin Outlaws on Saturday at Phil Welch. He also connected on a home run, his third of the season.
Carey leads the team with a batting average of 0.365, and manager Johnny Coy thinks that his performance this season makes him one of the best hitters in the entire MINK League.
“He’s clutch, man. Such a good player offensively,” Coy said. “He’s gonna do great things with whatever he decides to do in the rest of his future. He’s a stud, he’s out most consistent hitter and I think he’s one of the best hitters in the entire league.”
Carey drove in the first run of the game on a one RBI single in the bottom of the first, and crossed home plate himself later in the inning on a Rob Butler single.
The Mustangs kept up the pressure in the second inning, scoring on a Michael Paule double and a sacrifice fly by Trevor McCollum. They led 4-0 after two innings.
After a lull in which they connected for just two hits through two innings, Carey homered in the fifth on the first at bat of the half inning. The Outlaws scored on hits by Joe Ricchio and Sam Fagan in the sixth inning, but the Mustangs matched their scoring total in the bottom of the frame to maintain the five-run deficit that the game ended with.
The Outlaws did not struggle when it came to getting balls in play, managing 11 hits to the Mustangs’ 12. But across the five pitchers who took the mound for the Mustangs, they struck out nine batters and didn’t walk a single one.
“They got a lot of hits, but we we able to bear down and get guys out when it matters most,” Coy said. “That’s the most important thing, as long as runs don’t cross the plate that’s good for us. As long as our pitchers are bearing down and not letting runners get across the plate, that’s a good thing.”
The Mustangs will travel to Clarinda on Monday in their next action, and will return to Phil Welch on Thursday.
