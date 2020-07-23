The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals announced their Opening Day rosters Thursday afternoon.
For the Royals, the biggest surprise was the omission of former second-overall draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. from the roster. The 19-year-old hit .400 in the team’s three Summer Camp exhibition games.
First-year pitcher Brady Singer also was left off the Opening Day roster after the team announced him as the starter for Saturday’s game in Cleveland. Singer will presumably be activated on the roster in the coming days.
Kansas City’s Opening Day roster consists of only nine players who made the Opening Day roster last season and 14 players who are making the Opening Day roster for the first time.
The Royals have 38 players on their Major League Reserve List, including first-baseman Ryan O’Hearn, outfielder Hunter Dozier and starting pitchers Jakob Junis and Brad Keller.
On the Cardinals’ roster, one noteworthy addition to the roster is Austin Dean, who will take the fifth outfield spot.
Dean is one of three first-time Cardinals, including pitchers Kwang Hyun Kim and Kodi Whitley, included on the Opening Day roster.
Per MLB rules, the teams’ rosters will remain at 30 players for two weeks before being trimmed to 28 players on Aug. 6 and to 26 players on Aug. 20.