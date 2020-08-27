ST. LOUIS — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Thursday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.

Ponce (1-1) was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.

Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors. Prior to this year, Turley hadn’t appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 due to elbow injuries.

St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

Pittsburgh scored both runs in the third. Gonzalez and Frazier hit back-to-back singles, scoring J.T. Riddle and John Ryan Murphy.

The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.

“It was great you know,” Stalling said. “It feels like we haven’t gotten any breaks lately.

Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.

“I feel really good every time out there,” said Kuhl, who missed last season with Tommy John surgery. “I’m happy with where I’m at and excited to see where I go from here.”

St. Louis scored on a sacrifice fly by Kolten Wong and single by Paul Goldschmidt that bounced off Rodriguez. But Rodriguez struck out the final two batters, both left-handers, to nail down the win.

It was the fifth extra-inning game this season for Pittsburgh and the first for St. Louis. This was the Pirates first victory in the new format, and dating to last season, they had lost 11 straight extra-inning games.

Yadier Molina led off the fifth with a home run against Kuhl for a 1-1 tie. It was Molina’s 157th career home run, passing Matt Holiday for 11th on the Cardinals career list. He also passed Joe “Ducky” Medwick with his 924th career RBI for eighth in Cardinals history.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead when Stallings hit a two-out single to score Tucker in the fourth inning for an unearned run off starter Kwang Hyun Kim, who pitched six innings. Stallings has hit safely in six of his last seven games.