With every team in the major leagues still in contention to start July, and Summer Camp just days from opening, the MLB is committed to making a shortened 2020 season work.
After weeks of failed negotiations, the league and teams alike are preparing for a season unlike any other. Over fears of COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins aren’t allowing two of their 65-plus-year-old coaches to work games this season. Three different players across the MLB had opted out of playing this year as of Monday evening.
When players arrive at facilities for medical testing and screenings Wednesday before holding workouts Friday, they will do so under rigorous new protocols the league has established to combat the coronavirus.
The “unique features” list for the 60-game season were released by MLB on Monday and include a universal designated hitter and an extra-inning rule that will have each team begin its half of the inning with a runner on second base.
The biggest hurdle will be the health of safety of players and personnel, as the league has put forth strict rules to give the league a best chance to complete a season. Players are encouraged to practice physical distaning before, during and after the game, with exception of the ball being in play. No spitting of tobacco or sunflower seeds is allowed, with exception of chewing gum. Pitchers will be allowed to carry a wet rag for moisture on their hands.
Clubs also must provide expanded dugout and bullpen space at their ballparks.
With 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games on the schedule, clubs may schedule up to three exhibition games before summer camp ends. The season is expected to begin July 23 or 24. Those exhibitions can be played against a team’s Opening Day opponent, and there’s no limit of intrasquad games.
Teams are allowed 60 players, made up of a 40-man big league roster and a 20-player taxi squad. Teams will begin the season with 30 active players, reduced to 28 and 26 throughout the course of the first month.
The MLB has yet to release its full season schedule.