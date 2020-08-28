ST. LOUIS — Because of injury (Miles Mikolas) and coronavirus (Carlos Martinez), the Cardinals have had to make a couple of changes to their rotation this season. Now, apparently, there is need for another course correction.

Right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who has had trouble throwing enough strikes lately, also had trouble keeping the ball in the park in the first inning — which he didn’t finish Friday night as the Indians walloped the Cardinals in a one-sided interleague fray at Busch Stadium, 14-2.

In four starts covering 12 1/3 innings this season, Ponce de Leon has walked 14 and given up 11 runs.

The Cardinals have lost four of their past five games — and were fortunate to win the one they did — on this season-long 12-game home stand after winning four of the first five games on the stand

They again dipped under .500 at 11-12 and their pitching staff is likely to take on a different look in the bullpen, too, after Fernandez and Sanchez were extended and ineffective and Woodford logged 3 1/3 innings.