MILWAUKEE — Brent Suter and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Ryan Braun hit his 350th career homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 Wednesday night to split a doubleheader.

The Cardinals took the opener 4-2 behind Adam Wainwright’s four-hitter.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He missed the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night.

Umpires warned both teams after Braun was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning. He was the third Milwaukee batter plunked in the game by Cards starter Johan Oviedo. Braun was at the center of the trouble the previous night when he hit Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in the wrist during a swing.

Oviedo opened the game by hitting Avisail Garcia and then hit Keston Hiura in the third.

The Brewers scored four runs in the first inning on just one hit, the three-run homer by Braun.

Suter allowed two hits over three scoreless innings, walking two and striking out three. Freddy Peralta (3-1) followed with two perfect innings, striking out three. Devin Williams struck out two in a perfect sixth, and Eric Yardley retired the side in the seventh.

Jacob Nottingham’s third homer, a two-run shot in the sixth, put the Brewers up 6-0.

Oviedo (0-3), activated off the injured list earlier in the day after passing a rapid test for COVID-19, allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings. He hit three batters with pitches.

In the opener, Wainwright (5-1) shook off an early home run, striking out nine in the seven-inning complete game.

Christian Yelich hit a one-out single in the Milwaukee first and Huira followed with his 13th home run. Wainwright quickly settled down and allowed just two singles and a walk the rest of the way.

Tyler O’Neill hit a solo homer in the second and Brad Miller’s seventh homer, a solo drive in the sixth, put the Cardinals up 4-2.

Brandon Woodruff (2-4), who also went the distance, allowed three earned and seven hits. He struck out five and walked none.

St. Louis snapped a 2-2 tie with an unearned run in the fifth. Harrison Bader reached on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Jace Peterson and Tommy Edman sliced an opposite-field double to left.

O’Neill answered with his sixth homer to make it 2-1. O’Neill’s homer was the first of the series for the Cardinals, the first time since 2005 that St. Louis had gone without a home run over three games at Miller Park.