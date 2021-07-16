The countdown to training camp is ticking along, and the buzz of Chiefs football is surrounding Missouri Western.
“You can feel that energy now. That, ‘Ok, we’re about two weeks away,’” Western Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Josh Looney said. “This is real. The banners are up, and we’re just excited.”
Preparations are well underway on campus, as the first group of Chiefs players are a week away from reporting to St. Joseph.
Looney said initial preparations for camp have been underway since the conclusion of the Super Bowl in February. More visible transformations have taken place in the last few weeks, as Looney said Chiefs staff has been on campus making preparations since the beginning of July.
“By early next week is really when we want to have things ready to go,” Looney said. “The Chiefs have already had their events team out here, and we’ll prepare for those first arrivals next week, and by the time it’s open to the public, this thing will be ready to go here at the end of July.”
While campus preparations continue, Looney said one of the more difficult processes is moving Griffon teams out of the facilities so that the Chiefs can move in.
Western Associate Athletic Director of Facilities Mike Halloran has overseen the process. He said after going through it year after year, they have a pretty good system in place.
“We go through everything on a yearly basis,” Halloran said. “Get it all out, the Chiefs move in, they’re here for a month or so, and then they move out and we move back in, and we’re ready for the fall semester.”
The fan experience has been a main focal point of preparations for the university. Western Senior Associate Athletic Director Brett Esely has been in charge of the logistics of welcoming fans to campus for camp.
One thing that will look different is seating. Differing from years past, Looney said seating will be almost doubled at this year’s camp, with bleachers lining each sideline not occupied by the team.
Another big change will be that fans are not allowed to have direct contact with players, meaning no autographs, due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. Looney said the Chiefs are coming up with creative ways to keep fans engaged despite the protocol.
“Almost all of the COVID protocols and the NFL protocols are actually on the non-public facing side,” Looney said. “From a fan experience place, we want them to come to campus, visit St. Joseph and just have a wonderful time.”
Esely said that parking is something the university has put a lot of thought into during preparations. He said they’ve been formulating a plan over the last few years to get fans in and out of campus as quickly as possible. Esely said he has a message for fans that plan on coming to camp.
“We have worked tirelessly to devise a plan that when you come to campus, you can get in, parked and into camp hopefully as quickly as possible,” Esely said, “but our message there would be to arrive early so you give yourself plenty of time to get in and see your favorite football team.”
With less than two weeks left until fans come to Missouri Western for camp, Looney says he hopes the university can create a great environment for Chiefs Kingdom.
“Outside of limited capacity games last year, this is really the reopening of engagement with our professional football franchise in Kansas City,” Looney said, “so I think it’s wonderful for the community, and we just can’t wait to see a sea of red visit St. Joseph.”
Quarterbacks and rookies will be the first group of players to report to camp next Friday, July 23. Fans will be welcomed to camp for the first time on July 28.
