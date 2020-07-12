Scott Burnahm shot back-to-back rounds of 70 to finish one stroke ahead of Zach Poe and win the Fairview Men's Club Championship on Sunday.
Burnahm's two-day total of 140 was enough to bring home the championship, which feature the top four golfers within five strokes. Poe shot a day-1 70 followed by a 71 on Sunday.
Don Chancey came in third place with a 142, shooting 71 both days. Caleb Carter followed with back-to-back 72s. Farryl Prater shot a 150 for fifth.
Jaremy Worth won the A Flight with a 156. Kyle Ferguson claimed a win in the B Flight with a 160. JR Poppa's 161 was enough to win the C Flight.