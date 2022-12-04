East Buchanan secured their second-consecutive Class 1 state championship Saturday afternoon defeating Adrian 42-0.
The Bulldogs join impressive company as they become the first team to win back-to-back Class 1 state titles since Valle Catholic did so in 2013 and 2014. It was also the first time a team won in a shutout in the Class 1 state championship since Valle Catholic defeated Marceline 41-0 in 2013.
“The way we were able to handle ourselves, have confidence going in, knowing we'd done it before. It did feel a whole lot different. There was a whole lot less nerves, at least for me,” East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said after winning his second Class1 state title in three years as the program’s head coach. “And you can see it on the players. They had confidence going into this game and that's something you really like to see as a coach. When you know your players are coming ready to go.”
East Buch took some time to find their rhythm on offense to start Saturday’s game in Columbia, MO. Their first offensive drive resulted in an interception near midfield, and their second resulted in a punt. After its first two drives of just eight total yards, the Bulldogs began to pile it on by tallying 468 yards and six touchdowns on offense. Junior quarterback Gage Busby said he was met by assistant coach Colby Rapp after throwing his only interception in the first quarter which allowed Busby to elevate his play after the early turnover.
“Coach Rapp came up to me and said I gotta take control of that huddle. We’re doing the right things, we just weren’t executing and I gotta step up and be a leader for my team,” Busby said.
Busby would bounce back after the first-drive interception by throwing for 312 yards and three touchdown passes.
Junior running back Trevor Klein would continue his stellar production in the state playoffs by totaling three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown on the afternoon.
“It's just amazing. The first couple of drives didn't go how we wanted to do, but we really did turn it in that second quarter. Then we just kept going from there and we played a really good team game,” Klein said.
The East Buchanan defense allowed less than 10 points per game to their opponents heading into their showdown against the Blackhawks and the stoutness would continue as they allowed just 136 yards of total offense to Adrian as well as only eight first downs.
This Bulldog team features a handful of seniors who contributed to the team’s success, but the class of juniors that includes Busby, Klein, Aidan Hensley and a flurry of others who played a large part in Saturday’s win. Junior Barrett Veatch reflected on the journey he and his fellow junior teammates had to reach the pinnacle of the Class 1 football season once again.
“Ever since we’ve been in first grade, every game that we played we took seriously, even if it was youth,” Veatch said. “We talked about it whenever we was little, how awesome it would be to go to state, but we never really talked about going to state two times. It means the world to us, the community and everybody.”
