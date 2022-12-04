East Buchanan state championship

East Buchanan secured their second-consecutive Class 1 state championship Saturday afternoon defeating Adrian 42-0.

The Bulldogs join impressive company as they become the first team to win back-to-back Class 1 state titles since Valle Catholic did so in 2013 and 2014. It was also the first time a team won in a shutout in the Class 1 state championship since Valle Catholic defeated Marceline 41-0 in 2013.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.