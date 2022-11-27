East Buchanan is moving on to their second-consecutive Class 1 state championship game after defeating Duchesne 41-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Bulldogs junior running back Trevor Klein scored each of East Buchanan’s six touchdowns in the game, showcasing his rushing and pass-catching ability. Klein had five touchdowns on the ground and one touchdown through the air. Much like he did after his two-touchdown performance in the quarterfinals against Gallatin, Klein gave the credit to the lineman up front.

