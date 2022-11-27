East Buchanan is moving on to their second-consecutive Class 1 state championship game after defeating Duchesne 41-14 on Saturday afternoon.
Bulldogs junior running back Trevor Klein scored each of East Buchanan’s six touchdowns in the game, showcasing his rushing and pass-catching ability. Klein had five touchdowns on the ground and one touchdown through the air. Much like he did after his two-touchdown performance in the quarterfinals against Gallatin, Klein gave the credit to the lineman up front.
“The lineman really stepped up today. They were just blocking great and the holes were just wide open,” Klein said. “Just kept on running the ball, running the time out and that’s what we needed to do to win.”
Klein scored four of his six touchdowns in the first half and played an integral role in getting the victory, but it was the East Buchanan defense that showed its ability to turn the opposing team over. The Bulldogs forced three turnovers against the Pioneers including two interceptions and a fumble recovery. East Buch also didn’t allow a single score in the second half after they held a 28-14 lead at the break. Head coach Dan Ritter said there wasn’t any real adjustments made, but said his defense did a poor job of tackling in the third quarter.
“We bent, but didn’t break and that’s a sign of a pretty good defense,” Ritter said. “Obviously, we gotta clean that up for next week.”
With a chance to defend their state title, and be the first team to win back-to-back Class 1 championships since Valle Catholic in 2014, Ritter has accomplished quite a bit in his three seasons considering he came from a program that went 0-10 before coming to East Buchanan.
"To be able to be part of something and have a family kind of adopt me, I've been very blessed to be here,” Ritter said. “It’s certainly not me. It’s all these wonderful players and then, obviously, our coaches.”
East Buchanan will travel to Columbia, Missouri, and play Adrian at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a chance to repeat as Class 1 champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.