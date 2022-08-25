East Buchanan football wears the Class 1 crown heading into the regular season, but the team knows they have to look forward and not backward if they want continued success.
“We gotta put that in the past. That was last year. We just gotta come out this year and focus in practice,” said senior Jack Archdekin.
With the honor of stepping onto the field as the defending state champions in Class 1, the team wants to prove that they belong in that same conversation in 2022.
The Bulldogs find themselves having to fill big shoes with the departure of six seniors a year ago, all of whom played significant roles. Coach Daniel Ritter, who enters his third season with the school, feels that this year’s senior class can achieve what last year’s class was able to. He says that he thinks each senior can bring something different to the table.
“We're not missing a whole lot, but we're missing very key elements that we gotta fill and we gotta learn how to play without those guys quickly. This is a new season. It's a fresh start. I think these guys figured that out in the jamboree when we kinda got brought back down to earth,” said Ritter.
The defending state champions enter new territory the year after winning the title. With young promising players and hungry seniors eager to reach the pinnacle once again, the team will have to embrace the new territory they have entered into according to their head coach.
“It’s a tough role. For the first time since I’ve been here, we have kind of a different role. You can’t even act like you’re the underdog. Right now, we’re the team everybody is trying to beat,” said Ritter.
Although they may have lost four All-State players a year ago, the Bulldogs returned another All-State player on the offensive side of the football. Heading into his junior season, running back Trevor Klein says that if anything else, he wants the team to look like a good football team. This means cleaning up any unnecessary penalties that would disrupt any offensive rhythm.
Klein was also very candid about how the team can’t focus on the success of last season, especially as a new year quickly approaches.
“We’re hoping to not lose any games this year. We got home field advantage in a lot of the games last of the season. We might not get that lucky again, so it's just gonna have to be different and just not think about the past,” said Klein.
The Bulldogs also have a chance to make history this year and it wouldn’t necessarily involve winning back-to-back state championships. The team is currently riding an eight-game win streak from last year into Friday night. The school record for most consecutive wins is 19, which is a record they can break if they can find themselves in another deep playoff run and run the table in the regular season.
