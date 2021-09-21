The Benton Cardinals went into the bottom of the seventh trailing East Buchanan by eight runs. A normally large deficit felt small the way that Tuesday night's game at Hyde Field had gone. The Bulldogs fell behind 6-1 in the third inning before rallying back to outscore the Cardinals 16-4 over the final four innings in a 17-10 win.
"That was a lot of fun," East Buchanan coach. "I got a little nervous there at the beginning, but the girls rallied back, got some really good hits that came through at the right time."
Benton started the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Cardinals notched three hits, one being an RBI single from Isabel Foster.
The lead only grew bigger in the bottom of the second inning, beginning with a one-out walk from Mariah Kryzaniak. East Buchanan looked to avoid major damage by forcing a fielder's choice on the next at-bat.
Reagan Murphy had different plans, driving in Wynter Hurst with her second hit of the game. Kayten Knowles gave the Cardinals a five-run lead with a two-run single.
East Buchanan cut into the lead in the third with an RBI single from Macy Scott. The Bulldogs left the bases loaded to end the third, but carried the momentum over into the fourth inning where they took the lead with six runs.
Hannah Archdekin drove in two of the runs with a double and ended the day with three total RBI. Madison McClelland had the biggest hit of the inning, driving in two runs on a long home run over the right field fence.
“Our bats came alive after struggling the last few games,” Archdekin said. “Our starting pitcher had been out with an injury, so it gave the team life having her back out on the mound.”
The Bulldog lead quickly disappeared in the bottom of the fourth, starting with back-to-back singles and a walk to begin the inning. Benton’s Adleigh Wilkerson then drove in two runs with a single, followed by an RBI from Charlie Mollus.
Benton led 9-7 heading into a fifth inning that would see the Bulldogs take the lead again, and hold onto that lead for the reamainder of the game. East Buchanan scored three runs in the fifth with RBI from Archdekin and Scott.
The Bulldog added two more runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. Madysin Miller allowed just one run over the final three innings. The lone run was a home run to Hurst in the bottom of the seventh.
“I just don’t think we were on our feet and ready to go today,” Benton coach Halle Koelliker said. “I don’t think we were as prepared as we could have been. We hit the ball well and I told them that 10 runs is a lot of runs in a game, and if we can score like that in every game, we’re going to win a lot of ball games.”
