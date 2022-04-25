This time last year, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was waiting to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. This year, he says the offseason has been a lot less stressful.
“It’s a lot different than last year,” Bolton said. “I got an idea of a concrete foundation part of a scheme, so I can get that part out of the way and I can work on football-related things.”
As he enters year two, Bolton will likely be called to fill a bigger role in the Chiefs defense, and he said he’s ready for the challenge.
The Mizzou product was taken 58th overall by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After an illustrious career at Mizzou, Bolton quickly made a name for himself in Kansas City.
In his rookie season, Bolton led the Chiefs with 112 tackles, becoming just the third rookie since 2000 to amass at least 110 total tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss. Bolton was named to the All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America and received Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October.
Bolton has proved himself as a big piece of the Chiefs defense moving forward. With Bolton and third-year linebacker Willie Gay set to anchor the Kansas City defense, the Chiefs made the decision to release veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens in February.
With Hitchens’ departure, Bolton said he and Gay will need to step up as leaders for the team.
“It’s hard to replace a guy like Hitch,” Bolton said. “It’ll be up to me and Willie to kind of help out, be vocal where we can be, not overstepping. Let it come naturally. That’s kind of what we’re doing heading forward. Just trying to put our best foot forward every single day and see where it takes us.”
Bolton said Hitchens was a mentor for him throughout his first season in the league and the two have remained in contact since Hitchens’ release from the team.
“He’s one of those guys that when I came in, open arms. He helped me learn,” Bolton said. “Kind of taught me the ins and outs of the industry. Probably at least once a month I check in on him. We’ve been talking throughout the offseason. I was sad to see him go, but I know he’s cheering me on.”
After going through the uncertainty of last offseason, Bolton said he learned a lot through his rookie season, and he’s ready to step up and help fill a bigger role in the organization.
“Everything it takes to be a good football player, I can focus in more on that,” Bolton said. “Now that I have a team, kind of solidified where I’m at on the team, so I can go ahead and just start working on the small things and just how I can be the best football player I can be for the Chiefs.”
