Junior Memphis Bliley made his mark both from the mound and the plate in Platte Valley’s 2-0 victory over St. Joseph Christian on Tuesday at St. Joseph Christian School, compiling 15 strikeouts as a pitcher as well as a pair of crucial base hits as a batter.
The contest lived up to its billing as a battle of undefeated teams with star pitchers, as the two teams managed to put just three balls into play in the first three innings.
The Valley finally experienced some success at the plate in the fourth inning, beginning with a single from sophomore Alex Mattson that was followed by a triple into left field by Bliley to score the first run of the game. A single from junior Wyatt Miller drove in Bliley on the next at bat, giving Platte Valley (4-0) its first and only runs of the game.
Bliley says they were well aware of the pitching capability of Christian (3-1) senior Camden Lutz, a Missouri Western signee, and knew they were going to have to take advantage of the limited opportunities.
“Last game I didn’t hit the ball really well and I knew we were going to face a really good pitcher, I talked to him before the game and asked where he was committed and stuff,” he said. “We all talked before the game and said we needed to be quick, and it just happened.”
Christian junior Blake Ray connected on the first hit for the Lions in the bottom of the fourth but failed to step on first as he was rounding the base to second, resulting in an out.
In the top of the sixth, the trio of Mattson, Bliley and Miller were able to load the bases with one out on the board. But Mattson was touched out as he leapt into home on a single from sophomore Brandon McQueen, and a putout on the next at bat at first stranded three runners.
Trailing by two runs with just the final inning to go, Christian freshman Levi Miller connected on one of the most promising hits of the night into centerfield only for Valley outfield Lane Acklin to make a diving grab to force the out, and Bliley finished the inning with two strikeouts.
Bliley allowed just two hits, while Lutz allowed seven.
“He did a great job of getting ahead of hitters, throwing strikes and getting ahead,” Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “And then just letting his defense play, having confidence in his teammates.”
Christian coach Andrew MacDonald similarly heaped praise upon Bliley after the game.
“You tip your hat to Memphis, he was dealing. We tried to lay a few bunts down just to get him out of rhythm,” he said. “It was a game between two really good teams, and credit him, he’s pretty much the guy who won them that game.”
Christian will travel to King City on Thursday for its next game, while Platte Valley picks things up next week in Tarkio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.