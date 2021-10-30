LAWSON, Mo. — For the first time since 2015, Bishop LeBlond volleyball is heading to the state semifinal.
The Golden Eagles beat Lawson 3-1 on Saturday in the Class 2 quarterfinals at Lawson High School, dramatically avenging a 3-0 loss they had suffered to Lawson less than two weeks ago.
Players for LeBlond (26-9-1) were understandably thrilled in the aftermath of the match.
"I seriously can't even explain this feeling. Like, it is so surreal," senior Kianna Herrera said. "We knew we could do this the entire season, but when you see that last point go out and you know you're going to the Final Four, it's like a feeling I can't even explain. It's a feeling that will never be forgotten, ever."
Coach Kimberly Huss mirrored the sentiment.
"It's awesome. I've said it before, watching them and seeing them achieve something is really all you can ask for," Huss said. "Going on this journey with them and seeing what they're capable of, and seeing how far they can push themselves when things get tough."
The first set was crucial for the Golden Eagles, who were down 10-5 through the early portion of the set until they tied things up at 14-14 and then took their first lead at 20-19 after a constant back-and-forth. Herrera put an end to the set with two-consecutive kills, winning 25-21.
Herrera and junior Sadie Ward finished the set with six kills apiece.
Senior Emily Welter touched on how important that early set win was.
"It was huge for us, because when we played them before we'd lost all three sets," Welter said. "So that was kind of a statement that we could beat them and that we had it in us, so that was really exciting."
The second set was the most decisive of the entire contest, tight through the early part before the Eagles went on a 10-3 run to take a decisive 2-0 lead, 25-16.
It wasn't a totally dominant performance for the Eagles, though. A tall, active Lawson front made life difficult for LeBlond's hitters in the third set. The Cardinals pulled away after being tied 16-16, highlighted by a series of key blocks from senior Kylee Dixon.
"The first two sets the block wasn't as strong, but in the third and fourth set they got it back up," Ward said. "I was kind of worried about that, so I was telling myself during the game, 'What can I do to get past them?' So I was hitting crosses, hitting it over them, doing whatever I can."
Things began to look dire in the fourth set, as the Cardinals started out with a 13-4 lead.
"Sometimes we get in our heads and get down, but when we get in the huddle we know we love each other and we have that chemistry and we have to use it to come up," Herrera said. "And we've come back from lower than that."
The Eagles went on a 6-0 run, propelled by a block and a kill from Herrera, leading to Lawson calling their first timeout of the set.
LeBlond took their first lead following a block from sophomore Maddie Sego, going up 17-16. The two teams went back and forth, with Herrera scoring a pair of kills to take a 24-23 lead. Herrera was then blocked to tie it at 24-24. She responded by knocking it through the front line to set up match point on the next volley, and Ward sent the ball off the Lawson front out of bounds to clinch their ticket to state.
Huss spoke about what she told the team during a late timeout.
"We knew that we were capable," Huss said. "When it got to be the last timeout at 21-19, I told them, 'You're starting to get tired, and you have a choice. You either step on it for six points, or you're gonna have to play another set. So let's make it happen.'"
Deeper into the playoffs than any member of this squad has ever been before, Welter spoke on what their state playoff opponents can expect from them.
"We love each other more than anything and we're a family, so I think they need to be ready for a team that's up for anything and plays together."
LeBlond will play Skyline in the Class 2 semis at 4 p.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
